 

WATCH: Massive Victorian home moves through streets of San Francisco

by: Liz Jassin,

Posted:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s not every day you see a giant home moving down the street in San Francisco, California.

But the city made an exception for a grand Victorian home, also known as the Englander, that has stood at Franklin and Turk streets in San Francisco for the last 139 years.

The home was seen slowly moving down the street from 635 Fulton to 807 Fulton Sunday morning.

The six-block, one-mile-an-hour move cost around $400,000.

“The cleared project site will be developed into 48 new units of rental housing in an eight-story concrete structure with outlooks over Hayes Valley and Jefferson Park,” according to Kerman Morris Architects.

