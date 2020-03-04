Wedding date? No probllama, as brother brings llama to his sister’s wedding for years-long promise

OHIO (WRBL) – Five years ago when Mendl Weinstock claims his sister Riva was continuously talking about her future wedding in a car ride with friends, he claimed that if he had to go he would bring a llama with him. Thinking it was a joke, she accepted and allowed him to bring a llama to her future wedding.

Five years later, Mendl held up his promise. He rented a llama, named Shockey, for four hundred dollars as well as had a custom tuxedo made.

While Shockey had to stay outside, Weinstock was not the only one in on the joke. His friend had place two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable and she has already started planning revenge.

