World War 1 Soldier KIA recognized by students from “Freddie Stowers.”

Our kids found our school’s namesake at the NIM! They loved it! And part of their tour at the National Infantry Museum found Cpl. Freddie Stowers name and it now became more of a reality.

Freddie Stowers was an African-American corporal in the United States Army who was killed in action during World War I, while serving in an American unit under French command.

Over 70 years later, he posthumously received the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart for his actions. The kids also experienced many more American wars, through the tour today…