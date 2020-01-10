Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
WATCH: Pence stops at diner ahead of rally in Toledo
Wuhan pneumonia outbreak in China blamed on new SARS-type virus
Crowds camp out ahead of Pres. Trump rally in Toledo
Google ordered to turn over Jussie Smollett’s data to special prosecutor
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
CONFIRMED: DuBose voted in as head coach for Lowndes County High School Vikings
Top Stories
Leagues finally cash in on sports betting by selling data
DuBose leaving Central football job to take a position out of state
Tua Tagovailoa entering 2020 NFL Draft
Talking Tigers: Countdown To The Championship
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
You never know what will pop-up in a conversation, speaking on upcoming events
Top Stories
City Council approves ordinance to penalize for false alarms
Callaway Foundation awards Hogansville, Georgia $250,000 grant
Red Nose 1/2 marathon…Not your typical weather but one for a PR low of 56°
Georgia launches 2020 Census campaign
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
Big Dog Jingle 2019: Micah’s Promise Interviews
Our Kitchen
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Search
Search
Search
You never know what will pop-up in a conversation, speaking on upcoming events
Fun Stuff
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Jan 9, 2020 / 11:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 9, 2020 / 11:28 PM EST
Recent Updates
Late morning showers across Central Alabama, strong, isolated storms could follow Saturday afternoon
Dry and mild today, watching Saturday for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Warming-up for now, with storms on the horizon, Weather Aware Saturday
Beautiful and dry for the next couple of days, tracking a chance for storms on Saturday
Sunshine then Weather Aware Weekend
Becoming sunny and breezy this afternoon.
Morning clouds turn back to sunshine by afternoon
Beautiful start to the work week, a few light showers possible Tuesday morning.
Week starts quiet then a few showers possible early Tuesday morning
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
UPDATE: As of this afternoon, all animals in holding have been adopted
Soleimani’s IEDs killed more than 600 American soldiers, wounded many more
Auburn Police seek public assistance in locating theft suspect
Don't Miss
Human trafficking increase expected during Super Bowl
Feds: Security guard threatened Trump over Iranian’s death
Auburn Police seek public assistance in locating theft suspect
Columbus Fire and EMS chief stepping down after 15 years in top job
House vote expected today on limiting President’s war powers, as officials warn of possible Iranian terror, cyber attacks
Some lawmakers say Facebook needs to do more to protect privacy
South Georgia Technical College named best community college in Georgia for 2020
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
UPDATE: As of this afternoon, all animals in holding have been adopted
Soleimani’s IEDs killed more than 600 American soldiers, wounded many more
Auburn Police seek public assistance in locating theft suspect