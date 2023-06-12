COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Former President Donald Trump addressed more than 2,300 attendees and delegates Saturday afternoon. WRBL caught up with delegates after to get their response to his speech.

“Absolutely electric,” one delegate described.

“He addressed a lot of topics that all of the candidates running for the Republican Party’s nomination should be addressing,” Delegate Zack Tumlin of Dawsonville said.

Namely inflation, threats overseas, energy independence, and the rise in crime.

Delegates also shared how they believe Trump would impact Georgians if elected president in 2024.

“The economy,” Tumlin said. “I think if he were elected president, he would do the things to try to combat inflation and try to get a more affordable life for hardworking Georgians.”

Another delegate from Wilburn, Bart Parker, agreed. “I believe that Georgia’s economy will continue to grow at a much greater rate because there will be real freedom,” Parker said.

Trump also spoke about the indictments previously filed, and the current investigation into the 2020 presidential election out of Fulton County.

“I think some people will be stuck on the fact that, of course, he had a lot going on. There were indictments,” Cassaundra Burks of Douglas County said. “They may not be able to get over that, but I also think that we can get over that, especially because he’s going to be in charge of the policies.”