COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will no longer be attending the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus due to a scheduling conflict, according to the Georgia GOP.

Pence was originally set to address the convention on Friday, June 9 at the Convention & Trade Center. The Georgia GOP says Pence re-scheduled due to a televised national town hall.

Kari Lake will act in his place as keynote speaker at the Victory Dinner on Friday evening.

As of now, three Republican presidential candidates are still set to attend – former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.