COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A second Republican presidential candidate has committed to attend the Georgia GOP convention next month in Columbus.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at the Victory Breakfast Saturday morning, June 10 at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, Georgia GOP Party Chairman David Shafer confirmed to WRBL.

An email blast has been sent to delegates announcing Hutchinson’s commitment.

Former President Donald Trump will speak to the convention on June 10, as well.

Shafer says at least one more presidential candidate is confirmed, but it has not been announced. And a fourth candidate is considering it.

The commitment of Trump and Hutchinson comes as top Georgia Republicans have announced they will sit out the state convention. Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr said they won’t attend. They announced that before the Trump commitment.

There are expected to be more than 1,000 GOP delegates from across the state attend the convention in downtown Columbus.