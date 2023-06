COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former President Donald Trump is speaking on Saturday afternoon at the Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus.

Trump’s visit to the Chattahoochee Valley comes two days after he was indicted in a classified documents probe. He is one of several Republican Presidential Candidates to attend the GOP convention.

