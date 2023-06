COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia GOP Convention is in Columbus from Friday, June 9 to Saturday, June 10.

A variety of guests are speaking at the convention. Speeches from some Republican Presidential Candidates can be found below:

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for presidency on Feb. 21, 2023. He is a businessman and an author from Cincinnati, Ohio, who went to Harvard and Yale.

