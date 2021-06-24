Auburn’s Gogue Center announces fall 2021 lineup: Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley and more

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center announced its fall 2021 lineup today, touting Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley and Melissa Etheridge among the artists slated to perform.

Several shows originally planned for last year but canceled due to the pandemic have been rescheduled. Legendary singer Patti LaBelle will perform Nov. 14. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical will open Dec. 12.

Highlights include a host of Grammy Award-winners. Kenny G, The Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley and Melissa Etheridge all play in October.

Here’s the Gogue Center’s full lineup:

Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile with guest Aoife O’Donovan. Friday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. Del McCoury Band . Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

. Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. Candi Staton . Saturday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

. Saturday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dawes with special guest Erin Rae . Thursday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.

. Thursday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Kenny G. Saturday . Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

. Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. The Beach Boys . Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.

. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. Ziggy Marley . Wednesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. Sierra Hull . Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

. Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. Boz Scaggs . Monday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.

. Monday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. Melissa Etheridge . Tuesday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.

. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Patti LaBelle . Sunday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

. Sunday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. Jeanne Robertson . Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

. Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. Sunday, Dec. 12, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the Gouge Center, visit the official website.