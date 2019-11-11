Gogue Center will have performances by Lyle Lovett, Drew and Ellie Holcomb in February

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two performances have been added to the Gogue Performing Arts Center’s 2020 schedule. In February, Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, and Drew and Ellie Holcomb are now set to perform.

Lovett is a a singer, composer, and actor with a career containing 14 albums, four Grammy Awards, and multiple other honors as a singer, composer, and actor. The Texas-based musician uses fused elements of country, jazz, folk, gospel, swing, and blues along with talent for storytelling to craft genre-defying albums.

The Holcombs are a husband-and-wife duo from Nashville, Tenn. who began touring together after their marriage in 2006 along with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. Nationally, the band has toured with several artists, including Ryan Adams, the Avett Brothers, Don Henley, and famous country musician Willie Nelson.

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform on Feb. 5 while Drew and Ellie Holcomb will hit the stage on Feb. 27. Both performances’ tickets are now available for purchase.