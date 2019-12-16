Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University prepares for U.K. a cappella octet performance

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University plans a holiday performance for Tuesday night, December 17, at 7:30 pm Central, with the U.K.-based octet a cappella group, VOCES8.

Amy Miller, director of programming and education at the Gogue Performing Arts Center, joined News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” to discuss the performance.

In addition, Miller previews some upcoming artists and shows at the Gogue in the new year and explains why a ticket to a Gogue performance makes a perfect gift.

Tickets for show performances may be purchased through the Gogue Performing Arts website.