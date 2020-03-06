The Gogue Center for Performing Arts gives a sneak peek at the 2020 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center is continuing their star-studded performance calendar with a sneak peek at their 2020-2021 performance season.

The performers coming to Auburn in the 2020-2021 season is full of diverse and exciting acts from all over the world.

Check out the upcoming events schedule for the Gogue Center:

  • The Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition – Oct. 4
  • Gavin Creel – Oct. 6
  • Boz Scaggs – Oct. 14
  • Del McCoury Band – Oct. 15
  • Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile with guest Aofie O’Donovan – Oct. 24
  • The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard – Nov. 5
  • Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Sensational Strings – Nov. 10
  • The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart – Nov. 12
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – Nov. 15
  • Jeanne Robertson – Nov. 20
  • Anastasia – Dec. 12
  • Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Jan. 16-17
  • Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, Sam Bush, and the George Meyer Ensemble – Jan. 21
  • Patti LaBelle – Jan. 23
  • BalletX: The Little Prince Jan. 26
  • Les Violons du Roy with Jeremy Denk, piano – Jan. 28
  • Rodgers and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!Feb. 2-4
  • Branford Marsalis Quartet – Feb. 12
  • Making the Music: Anais Mitchell, Duncan Sheik, and Shaina Taub – Feb. 14
  • Soladed Barrio & Noche Flamenca: Puro Feb. 18
  • Candi Staton – Feb. 20
  • Fiddler on the Roof – March 15-16
  • Kodo: LegacyMarch 23
  • Huang Yi and KUKA – April 1
  • Piano Battle –April 16
  • Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Recomposed – May 9

To purchase tickets or season passes, head online to the see what season or single offers are available.

