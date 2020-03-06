The Gogue Center for Performing Arts gives a sneak peek at the 2020 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center is continuing their star-studded performance calendar with a sneak peek at their 2020-2021 performance season.
The performers coming to Auburn in the 2020-2021 season is full of diverse and exciting acts from all over the world.
Check out the upcoming events schedule for the Gogue Center:
- The Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition – Oct. 4
- Gavin Creel – Oct. 6
- Boz Scaggs – Oct. 14
- Del McCoury Band – Oct. 15
- Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile with guest Aofie O’Donovan – Oct. 24
- The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard – Nov. 5
- Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Sensational Strings – Nov. 10
- The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart – Nov. 12
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – Nov. 15
- Jeanne Robertson – Nov. 20
- Anastasia – Dec. 1–2
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Jan. 16-17
- Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, Sam Bush, and the George Meyer Ensemble – Jan. 21
- Patti LaBelle – Jan. 23
- BalletX: The Little Prince – Jan. 26
- Les Violons du Roy with Jeremy Denk, piano – Jan. 28
- Rodgers and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! – Feb. 2-4
- Branford Marsalis Quartet – Feb. 12
- Making the Music: Anais Mitchell, Duncan Sheik, and Shaina Taub – Feb. 14
- Soladed Barrio & Noche Flamenca: Puro – Feb. 18
- Candi Staton – Feb. 20
- Fiddler on the Roof – March 15-16
- Kodo: Legacy – March 23
- Huang Yi and KUKA – April 1
- Piano Battle –April 16
- Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Recomposed – May 9
To purchase tickets or season passes, head online to the see what season or single offers are available.