The Gogue Center for Performing Arts gives a sneak peek at the 2020 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center is continuing their star-studded performance calendar with a sneak peek at their 2020-2021 performance season.

The performers coming to Auburn in the 2020-2021 season is full of diverse and exciting acts from all over the world.

Check out the upcoming events schedule for the Gogue Center:

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition – Oct. 4

Gavin Creel – Oct. 6

Boz Scaggs – Oct. 14

Del McCoury Band – Oct. 15

Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile with guest Aofie O’Donovan – Oct. 24

The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard – Nov. 5

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Sensational Strings – Nov. 10

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart – Nov. 12

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – Nov. 15

Jeanne Robertson – Nov. 20

Anastasia – Dec. 1 – 2

– Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Jan. 16-17

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, Sam Bush, and the George Meyer Ensemble – Jan. 21

Patti LaBelle – Jan. 23

BalletX: The Little Prince – Jan. 26

– Les Violons du Roy with Jeremy Denk, piano – Jan. 28

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! – Feb. 2-4

Branford Marsalis Quartet – Feb. 12

Making the Music: Anais Mitchell, Duncan Sheik, and Shaina Taub – Feb. 14

Soladed Barrio & Noche Flamenca: Puro – Feb. 18

Candi Staton – Feb. 20

Fiddler on the Roof – March 15-16

Kodo: Legacy – March 23

Huang Yi and KUKA – April 1

Piano Battle – April 16

Alabama Symphony Orchestra: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Recomposed – May 9

To purchase tickets or season passes, head online to the see what season or single offers are available.