The Gogue Performing Arts Center preparing for Grand Opening Festival

Auburn, Ala. – The doors will open and the light will soon come up on the biggest thing to happen to the arts and culture in our region in more than a decade. Crews are busy putting the finishing touches on the $69 million Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University ahead of an opening festival set for Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25th.

“We are so excited about finally opening our doors next week and we promise an experience unlike anything the community and quite frankly this entire region has ever seen,” said Christopher Heacox, the Performing Arts Center’s Executive Director.

“We will host 27 performances during this, our inaugural season, covering nine distinct series. Our auditorium seats just over 1,200 people and includes two sensory rooms for guests who may be sensitive to strobe lights or loud noises. And of course, our covered amphitheater that can welcome more than 3,000 people to enjoy outdoor events. But it’s not only a place for concerts and shows, it will also offer the artists who come to Auburn an opportunity lead or participate in workshops either for Auburn students or with local performance companies. It’s truly a game-changer and a long-term investment in the the arts,” Heacox said.

The PAC’s opening festival includes something for everyone in the Auburn community as part of a four-day celebration, starting with a free concert by indie pop stars LANY and COIN for Auburn University students, faculty and staff on Thursday the August 22. That’s followed by a sold-out concert by Grammy Award winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – along with special guest Molly Tuttle on Friday the 23rd at the amphitheater.

Saturday night, is a black tie affair, with the first performance to be held in the Woltosz Theatre, featuring performances by American songbook master Michael Feinstein, songstress Storm Large, bel canto tenor Santiago Ballerini and Auburn’s own Jeremy Samolesky. The evening will conclude with a champagne toast and a surprise closing spectacle. The weekend culminates with a Community Day on the City of Auburn Lawn and porch on Sunday, August 25th.

For more information, log on to https://www.goguecenter.auburn.edu/.