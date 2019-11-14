Spencer High Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest recipient for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Bethany Collins, a healthcare teacher at Spencer High School.

She was nominated by Denise Morata, one of her former students who acknowledged her for helping her pursue her CNA certification. Morata also stated that Ms. Collins not only taught her students about classroom work, but life lessons as well.

Ms. Collins is a two-year teaching veteran. She is also a graduate of Columbus Technical College and is currently attending Georgia State University. She felt very grateful and thankful to receive the award.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Collins can be accessed below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union, Spencer High School Principal Dr. Johnny Freeman, and Spencer High School Assistant Principal Dr. Keisha Cook were also present to help us honor Ms. Collins. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.