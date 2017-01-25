Allison Herring

Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, Ga. – This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is described as being an awesome teacher.

She is Reese Road Leadership Academy second grade teacher Allison Herring, who was surprised with the honor by News 3’s Carlos Williams. Ms. Herring, a Troy State University grad, was nominated by parent Tynikia Killings whose daughter is a student in Ms. Herring’s class.

Herring says she truly enjoys teaching and considers it an honor to win the Golden Apple award.

Reese Road Academy Principal Katrina Long also helped us to honor Ms. Herring.

