Americus Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

AMERICUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award is Heather Yeisner, a 1st grade teacher at Southland Academy.

Ms. Yeiser received four different nominations from Lee Ann Watson, Alex Lindsey, Emily Strickland, and Brook Peterson who are parents of her students. Lee Ann Watson noted Ms. Yeisner has done an outstanding job in communicating daily with her students remotely during the current pandemic. All four parent also agree she has made learning fun for her students.

Ms. Yeiser expressed feeling honored and humbled to receive the award especially during Teacher Appreciation Week. She gave a message to her students describing that she misses, loves, and is proud of her students.

In our digital exclusive interview below, you can watch an extended message Ms. Yeisner is giving to her students in addition to her describing her passion for teaching and why she wanted to be a teacher.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Yeiser, CLICK HERE.