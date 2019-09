SMITHS STATION, Ala. — This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is a dedicated teacher from East Smiths Station Elementary School.

She is third grade teacher April Long who accepted the honor from News 3’s Carlos Williams. Long was nominated by parent Cheryl Huguley, whose daughter is a student in Ms. Long’s class.

Huguley’s says Ms. Long is one of the most dedicated teachers she knows.

Ms. Long was caught off guard by the award, but says she truly considers it an honor.