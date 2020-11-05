Arnold Magnet Academy Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Troy Hurlihy, a 7th and 8th grade teacher at Arnold Magnet Academy, is our latest winner for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams and Kinetic Credit Union’s Clint Perkins.

Ms. Hurlihy was nominated by her student, Megan, who says she changed her life forever. Ms. Hurlihy spoke very highly of her student whom she taught both last and this school year.

Ms. Hurlihy felt very honored and thankful to receive the award, and to be nominated by one of her own students describing how she has made a positive impact on her life.

