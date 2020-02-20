Blanchard Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Janet Malcomb, a 3rd grade teacher at Blanchard Elementary School, is our latest recipient of the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the honor from WRBL’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Malcomb was nominated by Africa Lattimore, the mother of one of her students, Amaya. Ms. Lattimore told us Ms. Malcomb applies great effort into ensuring all of her students are successful.

Ms. Malcomb felt very appreciate to receive the award. She noted that she is thankful to have such outstanding students and cooperative parents. She has been teaching for 15 years and still maintains a strong passion for teaching. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Georgia State University and master’s degree at Troy University.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Malcomb can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Malcomb. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.