 

Burgin Benson Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Burgin Benson. Ms Benson has been teaching first grade at L K Moss Elementary School in Buena Vista, Georgia for 30 years. Paul Dominy nominated Ms Benson saying, “Mrs. Benson is amazing with these kids. She’s fun full of love and makes learning fun.  She’s not afraid to get on their level. She always has something exciting going on. She loves these kids as if they were her babies and that’s how she’s teaches the same way she would want her kids taught. She’s simply amazing and the world’s BEST teacher ever!!!”

Congratulations Ms Benson!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

