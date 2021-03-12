Burgin Benson Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

This week the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Thadias Oliver. Mr. Oliver is a kindergarten teacher at Dimon Elementary and was nominated by Amarah Scott.

Ms. Scott says: "Mr. Oliver is an absolutely amazing person. He challenges the children to work through to their full potential. He is encouraging, stern, and expresses great care for the children he teaches. Children in his class are excited to come to school and have a desire to learn while having fun. My daughter was timid before going to Mr. Oliver’s class. She’s now self-assured, confident in reading books 2 grades above her reading level and finds much interest in how things such as plants and vegetables grow. She has become a completely different child and confidently challenges herself daily. Mr. Oliver also openly expresses to parents how important it is to be involved in their child’s education and welcomes parents to drop in and lend a helping hand whenever possible. Mr. Oliver deserves this award and I highly recommend that he receives it."