Carly Meadows Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Carly Meadows is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner. Meadows is a kindergarten teacher at Cary Woods Elementary School in Auburn. After a trying year, being nominated by a parent was especially gratifying. Jaayla Foster says: “Ms. Meadows is my daughter’s kindergarten teacher at CWES in Auburn, AL. She is so kindhearted and loving. My daughter comes home daily and expresses her love for Ms. Meadows. Her teaching skills are magnificent and my daughter’s learning has improved so much. Teaching during the pandemic can be strenuous but Ms. Meadows has proven that her love for teaching can outweigh this pandemic.”
Congratulations Carly Meadows!