Clubview Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Lee Cooper, a 4th grade teacher at Clubview Elementary School, is our latest winner for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. He accepted the award from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Mr. Cooper was nominated by several students and credits all of his successes to the hard work of his students. He is a 29-year teaching veteran and is a graduate of Columbus State University.

Mr. Cooper was thankful and excited to receive the award. He was appreciate of the fact the work he does makes a difference in the lives of others.

