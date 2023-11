This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Jennifer Camacho.

An Auburn University graduate, Camacho has been teaching for 24 years. Camacho is a fifth grade teacher at Glenwood School in Smiths Station. Her nominator wrote, “She is a great teacher and truly cares for her students and their families.” As she humbly accepted her award, she was surrounded by her happy students.

Congratulations Jennifer Camacho!