This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Jill Thorn, a kindergarten teacher from Beauregard Elementary School.

Thorn is a Troy University graduate and has been teaching for 24 years. Kinetic’s Clint Perkins presented the award to an excited and honored Thorn.

Thorn’s nominator writes, “She is the most hard-working teacher I know and I look up to her in the classroom because she truly cares about her students and wants them to be successful!”

Congratulations Jill Thorn!