This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Lyndsey Graddick.

A graduate of Columbus State University, Graddick has been teaching for six years. She currently teaches third grade at Dawson Elementary School. Dawson is also her childhood school.

The person who nominated Graddick wrote, “Ms. Graddick has provided loving support to all the students. The students show some of the highest improvement in the State during the last testing period. She volunteers to assist the students in any way possible. This year, she even volunteered to be the basketball coach, she has never played basketball, but will do anything for the kids. She is truly deserving to be a Golden Apple Teacher.”

As Graddick accepted the award from Kinetic’s Clint Perkins, she was enveloped by her students.

Congratulations Lyndsey Graddick!