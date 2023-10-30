This week’s Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award winner is band director, Mason Smith.

Smith is in his second year of teaching at Marion County Middle/High School. His nominator wrote, “Mr. Mason is the band director/band teacher for Marion County Middle/High school. He goes above and beyond to help his students. Each of the kids that have had the pleasure to be taught by him is blessed. He goes well above what a teacher has to do and does it all with a smile on his face and always has a positive attitude with all students. We all love Mr. Mason and would love to have him receive the golden apple award!”

Cheered on by his students, Smith received the award from Kinetic’s Clint Perkins.

Congratulations Mason Smith!