This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Michaela Whilden of Aaron Cohen Middle School.

An ELA teacher, Whilden graduated from Columbus State University. She has been teaching for five years. Whilden is also a cheerleading coach, house system co-creator, and pep rally coordinator.

Whilden’s nominator wrote, “Mrs. Whilden is an outstanding teacher, leader, and teammate. She goes above and beyond to make lessons engaging, relevant, and impactful.”

Congratulations Michaela Whilden!