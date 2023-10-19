This week’s Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award winner is an algebra teacher from Hardaway High School.

Paige Garrett is a graduate of the University of Maryland and has been teaching for five years. Garrett was nominated by a student who wrote, “I’m nominating Mrs. Garrett for her hard work and the time she takes out of her day to make me a successful person. We really do appreciate her. Keep up the good work!”

Surrounded by her students and colleagues, Garrett accepted the award from Kinetic Credit Union’s Clint Perkins.

Congratulations Paige Garrett!