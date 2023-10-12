This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is a first grade teacher from Lonnie Jackson Academy.

Emily Boswell has been teaching for three years and is a graduate of LaGrange College. Boswell was nominated by a former student who said, “She is always patient with us. And she always makes teaching so fun. She’s always nice.”

Boswell’s nephew made her want to become a teacher. She feels very thankful, grateful, and blessed. Cheered on by her students and fellow staff, she accepted the award from Kinetic’s Clint Perkins.

Congratulations Emily Boswell!