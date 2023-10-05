This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is a science teacher from Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.

Meet Kayla Griffin, an Auburn University graduate who is currently in her 6th year of teaching. She accepted this award from kinetic credit union’s Clint Perkins.

Ms. Griffin was nominated by a former student who describes her as a creative and innovative teacher who understands her students’ needs and helps them overcome obstacles.

Ms. Griffin says her passion for teaching started when she taught geology labs in college.

“I am completely shocked, but I’m really excited and honored, really. I’ve seen other people win it but didn’t really think it could be me. I mean, obviously, that was a student who nominated, but just building these relationships and watching them grow and learn every day, it’s just really amazing.”

And congratulations Kayla Griffin.