This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is a graphic design teacher from Kendrick High School.

Meet Lyndsey Redondo, a Georgia State University graduate who has been teaching for 12 years. She accepted this award from kinetic credit union’s Clint Perkins.

Ms. Redondo was nominated by a former student and her family who describes her as a great human being who teaches the students skills they can use both in and out of the classroom.

Her nominator also says the world would be a much better place if it had more teachers like her.

“This is an honor. The year my mom retired to being a teacher, she won the same award, golden apple. That was many years ago. And so, I feel like I have led in her footsteps. It’s really all about the kids and so, this is coming back from past student who nominated me. I’m excited. I’m over the moon.”

And Congratulations Lyndsey Redondo.