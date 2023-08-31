COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Meet this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner

Michelle Bezio is a first-grade teacher at DorthyHeight Elementary School.

Bezio is also a CSU graduate with 20 years of education experience. She recently accepted the award from Kinetic Credit Union after a student’s parent nominated her for the award for aiding her daughter in understanding the science behind gymnastics.

Although Bezio has taught for two decades, she still enjoys every chance she gets to educate her students.

“I just love to help kids and help them learn more and to grow, and I love to watch them progress,” said Bezio. “I just wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little girl. I started teaching my baby dolls and then the neighbor kids, and now I have my babies at school.”

