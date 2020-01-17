Double Churches Elementary pre-k teacher Connie Combs is described as an extraordinary teacher.

That’s just one of the reasons Miss Combs is our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner. Combs accepted the honor this week from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Combs was nominated by parent Krisana Riley who told us the teacher really cares about her students and their well being. Ms. Combs worked as a parapro for ten years before returning to college to earn her teaching certificate.

That’s a decision the teacher says she is glad she made.