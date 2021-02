Latina Maddox, a 6th grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School, is our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award recipient.

Mrs. Maddox was nominated by Elisabeth Kozee. “Mrs. Maddox makes learning fun – from classroom experiments that help her students understand government to helping them understand geography – there’s never a dull moment!” said Kozee.

Congratulations Mrs. Maddox! Nominate a deserving educator for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award today, here at wrbl.com.