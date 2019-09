BUENA VISTA, Ga. — This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is a 28-year-old teaching veteran.

She is Marion County Middle and High School teacher Dale Chapman, who was surprised with the honor by News 3’s Carlos Williams who told us about the love and patience Ms. Chapman shows for her students.

Chapman, a graduate of Georgia Southwestern University, says she enjoys helping her students and appreciates the fact that a parent would nominate her.