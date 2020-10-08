Dawson Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Golden Apple

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nominate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Nominee Below

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Stacey Keith, a Pre-K teacher at Dawson Elementary School, is our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Keith has been teaching for 10 years. She has spent the last 3 years teaching at Dawson. She has been nominated by a former student’s mother, Taquisha Yancy. Ms. Yancy has described Ms. Keith as a wonderful teacher who molds her students while encouraging them to hold high expectations.

Ms. Keith felt honored and excited to receive the award. She described her passion for teaching and her students driving her to do her best.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Keith, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 87° 68°

Friday

79° / 70°
Showers
Showers 60% 79° 70°

Saturday

82° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Monday

85° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 85° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

11 AM
Showers
40%
74°

77°

12 PM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

1 PM
Showers
50%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories