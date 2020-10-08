Dawson Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Stacey Keith, a Pre-K teacher at Dawson Elementary School, is our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Keith has been teaching for 10 years. She has spent the last 3 years teaching at Dawson. She has been nominated by a former student’s mother, Taquisha Yancy. Ms. Yancy has described Ms. Keith as a wonderful teacher who molds her students while encouraging them to hold high expectations.

Ms. Keith felt honored and excited to receive the award. She described her passion for teaching and her students driving her to do her best.

