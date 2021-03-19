 

Deborah Russell Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Golden Apple
Posted: / Updated:

Nominate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Nominee Below

Deborah Russell is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple winner. Russell teaches second grade at Calvary Christian School. Former co-worker, Donnie Smithwick, nominated Russell saying: “As a teacher, Mrs. Russell’s goal is to help each one of her children do their very best. She always takes time to find that special spark in a child’s eye and sees potential. I was previously the admissions director for CCS, and as a former co-worker of hers for over 20 years, I got to see her work every day. If someone was coming to visit our elementary department, her class was one I always visited. Everything was organized, she was at the board directing her students, and above all she displayed her peaceful spirit and loving countenance. As a grandmother of 12 grandchildren (11 still attend Calvary, 1 has graduated), she has taken each of them who have so far reached 2nd grade and helped them to love learning and reading. For those who sometimes struggle with the academic rigor, she offers to tutor them, and she quickly has them feeling confident in conquering whatever deficit in knowledge they may have experienced.  You won’t find a teacher who loves and cares for her students more.”

Congratulations Deborah Russell!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 58° 42°

Saturday

60° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 60° 45°

Sunday

69° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 5% 69° 47°

Monday

74° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 74° 52°

Tuesday

74° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 74° 56°

Wednesday

75° / 59°
Rain
Rain 70% 75° 59°

Thursday

76° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 76° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

57°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
57°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
55°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
52°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

56°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

58°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories