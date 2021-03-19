Deborah Russell Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Deborah Russell is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple winner. Russell teaches second grade at Calvary Christian School. Former co-worker, Donnie Smithwick, nominated Russell saying: “As a teacher, Mrs. Russell’s goal is to help each one of her children do their very best. She always takes time to find that special spark in a child’s eye and sees potential. I was previously the admissions director for CCS, and as a former co-worker of hers for over 20 years, I got to see her work every day. If someone was coming to visit our elementary department, her class was one I always visited. Everything was organized, she was at the board directing her students, and above all she displayed her peaceful spirit and loving countenance. As a grandmother of 12 grandchildren (11 still attend Calvary, 1 has graduated), she has taken each of them who have so far reached 2nd grade and helped them to love learning and reading. For those who sometimes struggle with the academic rigor, she offers to tutor them, and she quickly has them feeling confident in conquering whatever deficit in knowledge they may have experienced. You won’t find a teacher who loves and cares for her students more.”
Congratulations Deborah Russell!