Dimon Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner, Dawn Lawson, has accepted the honor from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams. She is an art teacher at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy.

Ms. Lawson has been nominated by her husband, Jason Lawson, who described her as working tirelessly to explore new and innovative ways to bring art to her students. He also noted that she loves displaying her students’ art.

Ms. Lawson was shocked and excited to receive the award. She has worked for Muscogee County School District for 17 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Eastern Illinois University and master’s degree at Troy State University, which now called Troy University.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Lawson can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Lawson. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.