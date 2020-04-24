Double Churches Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award is Amber Mays, a 5th grade teacher at Double Churches Elementary.

Ms. Mays was nominated by her husband whom she gave credit to as one of her greatest supporters. Ms. Mays stated she is looking forward to school resuming and that she misses her students.

Ms. Hays felt thankful and honored to receive the award. She thanked her husband for nominating her and appreciates her students for inspiring her on a daily basis. She expressed her gratitude how her students continue to work hard, help one another, and reach out for help when needed amidst the current health crisis. She noted that she messaged her students to notify them they will meet back up once it safe as a way to celebrate the end of the school year together.

