Dr. Kranepuhl-Ivory Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple

Dr. Kranepuhl-Ivory, of Chattahoochee Elementary School, has been awarded the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. Dr K, as she is affectionately called, was nominated by Pat Beasley.

“Dr K is very understanding with the students and the surroundings in her room the students want to come to school! My son Hunter Beasley is anxious every morning And he keeps telling me that he likes Dr. K she is a nice teacher!”, said Pat.

Congratulations Dr. K! Nominate your favorite teacher for a Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award today.