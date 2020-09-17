Eddy Middle School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Charity Grayson, a teacher of 5 years at Eddy Middle School, is our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union.

Ms. Grayson was nominated by her husband, Kendall Grayson. He stated that his wife has impacted so many lives over the last few years and has made so many children feel like they have a purpose in life.

Ms. Grayson was thrilled to receive the honor. She expressed her passion for teaching and described her students as her motivation for teaching. She is delighted to put in all of the hard work to educate and make a difference in her students’ lives.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Grayson, CLICK HERE.