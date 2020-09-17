Eddy Middle School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Golden Apple

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nominate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Nominee Below

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Charity Grayson, a teacher of 5 years at Eddy Middle School, is our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union.

Ms. Grayson was nominated by her husband, Kendall Grayson. He stated that his wife has impacted so many lives over the last few years and has made so many children feel like they have a purpose in life.

Ms. Grayson was thrilled to receive the honor. She expressed her passion for teaching and described her students as her motivation for teaching. She is delighted to put in all of the hard work to educate and make a difference in her students’ lives.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Grayson, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 84° 68°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 59°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 55°

Monday

73° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 53°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 51°

Wednesday

78° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories