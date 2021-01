This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award recipient is Ladonia Elementary Third Grade teacher Elizabeth Boyte.

Boyte was nominated by Michael Mann who tells us her technical expertise coupled with her professional and academic approach is simply flawless.

“I’m excited, it’s an honor”, said Boyte. “It’s really a team effort in order to teach our in-person and virtual students.”

Nominate a deserving teacher today for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award.