Gentian Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Bryce Meeks, a 15-year teaching veteran at Gentian Elementary School, is our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union and WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Meeks was nominated by Nancy Hiers who described Ms. Meeks as performing a tremendous job teaching classes both virtually and in person. Ms. Hiers wanted to ensure Ms. Meeks is recognized for going above and beyond for all of her hard work and patience.

Ms. Meeks was very appreciate to receive the award, especially for teachers working through the challenge of teaching classes both virtually and in person due to the pandemic.

