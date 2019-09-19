Hannan Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Jennifer Sullivan, a teacher at Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy.

In 2007, Ms. Sullivan clearly noticed a writing talent in one of her students, Princess Graham. This observation has proven to be true as Princess is now the author of a book called “Shadow”.

Ms. Sullivan makes it a goal of hers to challenge her students and make learning fun. She felt very excited, appreciative, and honored to receive the award. Ms. Sullivan is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University.

Watch our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Sullivan below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Sullivan.