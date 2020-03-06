Hardaway High Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest recipient of the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award to accept the honor from WRBL’s Carlos Williams is Joshua Alsup, a math teacher at Hardaway High School.

Mr. Alsup was nominated by Andro Rivera, who described that he he makes the most out of his students to reach their full potential. Mr. Alsup was very appreciate to receive the award and has a passion for teaching.

Mr. Alsup has been a teacher for 8 years and is currently in his 3rd year of teaching at Hardaway High School. He is a graduate of Columbus State University.

Our digital exclusive interview with Mr. Alsup can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Joshua Alsup . If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.