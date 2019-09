PHENIX CITY, Ala. – You might say that this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner has an eye for fine cuisine.

He is Central High School Culinary Arts Program Director John Chapiewski who accepted the honor from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

The chef instructor not only does an excellent job of preparing his students for the world of Culinary Arts, but has also established an organization at the school called HYMN which stands for “Helping Young Men Now.”