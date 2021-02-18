 

Jon Harrelson Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Golden Apple
Jon Harrelson is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner. Mr. Harrelson teaches American Civics at Northside High School and was nominated by his student, Makaiah Clark. Makaiah says, “Coach Harrelson is very supportive and he listens and remembers what his students say and their names. He goes out of his way to help his students or another teacher around the school. He gives good advice and helps us students with our wondering questions. He keeps our minds active and wants us to learn more.” Congratulations Mr. Harrelson!

