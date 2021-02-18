Jon Harrelson Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Kindergartener Kayleigh Hobbs wanted to nominate her teacher Mrs. Eldred for the Kinetic Golden Apple Award for several reasons. Kayleigh's mother explains. "Mrs. Eldred is known for her sweet personality, the time she gives to our sweet children to make sure they make great success at everything they do. We could not have asked for a better teacher than Mrs. Julie Anne Eldred at Wacoochee Elementary School. My child was so scared entering her first day of school, but Mrs. Eldred with her sweet, loving personality was able to show my child that learning was very fun and she would only be scared her first day. With that being said, my child Kayleigh, is so happy to go to school every day and learn with her classmates and their wonderful teacher. Mrs. Eldred has been teaching for 13 years now. She has a Bachelors and Masters degree in Early childhood Education from Auburn University. She is highly qualified in the state of Alabama, and has been teaching at Wacoochee Elementary for 6 years now. We just love Mrs. Eldred and would love to see her nominated for the Kinetic Golden Apple award. I truly believe that my child loves going to school every day because Mrs. Eldred sets a great example for our children and Wacoochee Elementary every day. Thank you WRBL and Kinetic credit union for awarding our hard working teacher for all they do for all of our children."