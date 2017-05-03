Joy Ross

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — During this Teacher Appreciation Week, it gives us great pleasure to introduce you to our latest Kinetic Golden Apple Award winner.

She is Sherwood Elementary second grade teacher Joy Ross who was surprised to see our cameras. Ms. Ross was nominated by a parent who called the 17-year-old veteran educator outstanding.

Ross, who says she was teachers-aid at the beginning of her career, is a graduate of Troy State University.

She told us that it is a privilege to work with her students and humbled to be nominated by a parent.

