CATAUALA, Ga. — Time to recognize our very First Kinetic Golden Apple award winner of the 2017-2018 school year.

She is Creekside Elementary 5th grade teacher Julie Sledge who received the honor Wednesday morning from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Sledge, a Columbus State University graduate, was nominated by grandparent Tonya Moore who told us that Slege truly understands her students and works hard to keep them engaged.

The 10-year teaching veteran was thrilled to win the award.

Creekside Principal Dan Lomax helped us honor Ms. Slege as well.