LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Julie Sledge

Golden Apple

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fill out my online form.

CATAUALA, Ga. — Time to recognize our very First Kinetic Golden Apple award winner of the 2017-2018 school year.

She is Creekside Elementary 5th grade teacher Julie Sledge who received the honor Wednesday morning from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Sledge, a Columbus State University graduate, was nominated by grandparent Tonya Moore who told us that Slege truly understands her students and works hard to keep them engaged.

The 10-year teaching veteran was thrilled to win the award.

Creekside Principal Dan Lomax helped us honor Ms. Slege as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss